L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $10.98 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

