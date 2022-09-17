Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

