Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
