Titon (LON:TON) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Titon Stock Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,833.33. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.27.

Insider Activity at Titon

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper bought 35,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). In other Titon news, insider Alexandra French acquired 12,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28). Also, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 35,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16).

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

