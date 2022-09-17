Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technology

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

