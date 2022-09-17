Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 52.9% during the first quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

