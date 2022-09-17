Gradient Investments LLC Buys 154 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

