Gradient Investments LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,559.43 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,087.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.94.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

