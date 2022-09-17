Gradient Investments LLC Sells 131,238 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,238 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

ATO stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

