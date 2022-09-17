EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.48 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

