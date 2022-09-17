EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,587,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,906,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

