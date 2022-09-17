Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.30. Wallbox shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

