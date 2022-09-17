Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.40. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 146,358 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

