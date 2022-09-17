Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.39, but opened at $44.60. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 4,114 shares.

Specifically, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.2 %

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $486,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.