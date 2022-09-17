United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $31.45

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $30.05. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 64,405 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.