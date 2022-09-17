Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $53.71

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $51.49. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 28 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

