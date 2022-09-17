DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $26.22

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $26.78. DLocal shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.
DLocal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
