SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.