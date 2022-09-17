EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AIG opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

