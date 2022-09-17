EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LW opened at $76.56 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.