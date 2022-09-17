Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

