Contrasting NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.62 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.08 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.46 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vasta Platform and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vasta Platform and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.