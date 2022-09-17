BT Brands (BTBD) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BT Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 486 3971 5223 204 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.27%. Given BT Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 36.17 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.62

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BT Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.67% 1.88%

Summary

BT Brands rivals beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

