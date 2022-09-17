Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted by William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

