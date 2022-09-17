Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Buys A$998,563.00 in Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) insider David Bryant bought 389,000 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$998,563.00 ($698,295.80).
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.
About Rural Funds Group
