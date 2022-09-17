Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Buys A$998,563.00 in Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Rating) insider David Bryant bought 389,000 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$998,563.00 ($698,295.80).

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Rating)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Read More

