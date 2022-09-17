LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEGIF opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $158.56.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

