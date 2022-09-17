Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Decreases By 17.6%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Very Good Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Very Good Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Very Good Food Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGFC opened at $0.16 on Friday. Very Good Food has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About Very Good Food

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Very Good Food had a negative return on equity of 163.04% and a negative net margin of 406.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

