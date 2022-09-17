FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.11.
FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $198.91 and a 1-year high of $282.02.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Further Reading
