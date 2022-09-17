FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.11.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $198.91 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.