NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $1,400,300.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NV5 Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NVEE stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.72 and a 52-week high of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
