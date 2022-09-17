NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $1,400,300.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.72 and a 52-week high of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

