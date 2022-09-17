Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $879,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $3,403,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

