Gradient Investments LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VOT stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

