Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.92.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

