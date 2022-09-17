Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 56,525 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.76. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 31.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 943,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

