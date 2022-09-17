Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AANNF. Barclays dropped their target price on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.