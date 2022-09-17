iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWX stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

