Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target Lowered to €26.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.
About Deutsche Wohnen
