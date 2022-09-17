Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,170,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 41,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.