Gradient Investments LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

