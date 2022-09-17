Gradient Investments LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $48.24 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

