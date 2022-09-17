Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $105.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

