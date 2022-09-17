Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.05. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 816,298 shares changing hands.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 297.98% and a negative return on equity of 515.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

