Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

