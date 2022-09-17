Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.
Callaway Golf Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.