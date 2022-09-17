AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
