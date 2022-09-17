Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $166.80 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

