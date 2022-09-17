Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

