StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 0.9 %
ASM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
