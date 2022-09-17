Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.54 on Friday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 247.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

