EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,229 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

