First National Bank of Omaha Has $240,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.