First National Bank of Omaha Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 91,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.