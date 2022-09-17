M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $718.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

